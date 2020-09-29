Marlene Scorzato

Marlene Lamberto Scorzato, born September 13, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She leaves behind her dear husband, Steven Scorzato along with her precious children - her daughter Clarissa Quinn and her husband Eric; and her son Eric Lauzier. From her blended family - her daughter Cassandra Jewell and her husband Michael; her son Jon Scorzato and his wife Rebecca; and her son Michael Scorzato. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, her brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; several cousins and some mighty special friends who have touched her life. Marlene was a devoted wife and mother and truly believed that giving was far more rewarding than receiving. She was blessed with many different gifts and talents over her lifetime and enjoyed playing her flute in her high school concert and marching band. Marlene loved to dance and has fond memories of doing the Polka with her Dad. Her love of sewing and quilting was obvious to those who knew her well. For years she made her own garments and then the quilting bug hit. She will be missed as much as she was loved. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Thursday, October 1st from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM closing with a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. To attend the service on Thursday, a RSVP is required by visiting her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
and clicking the RSVP button.