1/
Marlene Scorzato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Lamberto Scorzato, born September 13, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She leaves behind her dear husband, Steven Scorzato along with her precious children - her daughter Clarissa Quinn and her husband Eric; and her son Eric Lauzier. From her blended family - her daughter Cassandra Jewell and her husband Michael; her son Jon Scorzato and his wife Rebecca; and her son Michael Scorzato. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, her brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; several cousins and some mighty special friends who have touched her life. Marlene was a devoted wife and mother and truly believed that giving was far more rewarding than receiving. She was blessed with many different gifts and talents over her lifetime and enjoyed playing her flute in her high school concert and marching band. Marlene loved to dance and has fond memories of doing the Polka with her Dad. Her love of sewing and quilting was obvious to those who knew her well. For years she made her own garments and then the quilting bug hit. She will be missed as much as she was loved. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Thursday, October 1st from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM closing with a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. To attend the service on Thursday, a RSVP is required by visiting her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com and clicking the RSVP button.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
02:00 PM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved