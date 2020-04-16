|
Marsha Choi (Coachman) Nelson passed on April 5, 2020, at her home in West Hartford, Connecticut. She was born April 14, 1979, in Hartford, Connecticut, to her parents E.C. and Young Ye Coachman. She was a 1997 graduate of Glastonbury High School. She attended Manchester Community College. She graduated from Connecticut Institute of Hair Design as a Hairdresser-Cosmetician in 1997 and was licensed through the State of Connecticut. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 7, 2007, and was an active member until her death. She was married to Daniel Nelson on March 11, 2006. Marsha was the loving mother of seven children. Marsha is survived by her husband Daniel; children: Marrell Coachman, Micah Nelson, Jude Nelson, Gabriel Nelson, Leah Nelson, Jordan Nelson, and Asher Nelson; father E.C. Coachman, Jr.; mother Young Ye (Ko) Coachman; sisters: Porchia Coachman-Newman and Ericka Coachman; brother Todd Coachman; mother-in-law Gloria Nelson; brothers-in-law: Hugh Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, Michael Nelson, Mboya Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Samuel Nelson, and Antonius Newman; sisters-in-law: Gina Nelson, Ruth Nelson, Andrea Nelson, and Elizabeth Nelson; nephews and nieces: Donta, Emily, Joshua, Savanna, Daniel, Somalia, Kafele, Chibale, Nehemiah, and Jaxon; and over eight million in her international faith community. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Albert Nelson, and brother-in-law Keith Nelson. Growing up, Marsha loved to laugh and was generous in sharing what she had with others. She was quiet, but could speak up when necessary. As a young child, she loved to draw. Throughout high school, she took all the art classes available. Marsha's artistic flare continued into her adult life. Her creative interests expanded when she attended cosmetology school. Her talented work as a master colorist was appreciated by all her clients. Leah and Jordan, her favorite little clients, loved their "mommy and me" spa days. Marsha's striking natural beauty was enhanced by her expert use of makeup. Her creativity was further seen in her love of design and sewing. She had an avant-garde fashion sense, with an affinity for retro prints and styles. She exuded grace, beauty and sophistication. As a true foodie, Marsha's meals were daring and delicious. Preparing culinary feasts for guests brought her joy and were expressions of her affection for family and friends. Her food adventures included making elaborate desserts, beef tongue tacos, octopus stew, and international cuisine, with Korean dishes as her specialty. Her family was always well-fed, especially her growing boys who each had their special requests. Marsha's faith was a precious part of her life. She made many cherished memories in her ministry work. One treasured experience was traveling with her family to sparsely populated areas to share Bible truths that she had learned and loved. Summer months gave her added time that she used to share her faith. Marsha built deep friendships while she worked together volunteering with others. To her extensive circle of friends, she often sent the perfect meme to exactly express her feelings, and it usually made them laugh. In 2006, Marsha married the love of her life on a beautiful beach in Belize. During their time together, Dan and Marsha had six beautiful children: Micah, Jude, Gabriel, Leah, Jordan, and Asher. Marsha was also the caring mother of her oldest son Marrell Coachman. As Marrell was growing up, she especially enjoyed spending time playing Nintendo games with him. Marsha, or "Pudd" as Dan affectionately called her, certainly left a mark in our hearts. Dan captured what Marsha meant to him with these tender words: "She was truly an amazing and talented person. She improved everything that she touched. She had the innate ability to find those who needed help, to understand and care for their needs above her own. Marsha was a phenomenal wife and mother, truly a capable wife! She made all her kids feel loved and cared for, helping them to build a relationship with her God, Jehovah. Marsha will be truly missed. She was my one true love and was loved by all." Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor has care of the arrangements; for online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020