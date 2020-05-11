Marsha Rose (Linker) Cohen, 73 years of age, of West Hartford died Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Murray L and Belle (Goldberg) Linker. Marsha worked for many years as a clinical psychologist, with much of that time dedicated to helping those with cognitive and developmental disabilities. Her most recent position was at the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services, where she served as the Director of Eligibility and Chair of the Institutional Review Board. She had a caring and generous spirit, was passionate about wildlife and the environment, and enjoyed gardening. Marsha will be remembered as a wonderful wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves her husband, Martin Cohen; her son Leonard N. Cohen and his wife Hsiao-Ching Chu of Bloomfield; her daughter Laura H. Weinstock and her husband Jeremiah of St. Louis, MO; her brother Gary Linker and her sister Elaine Stromquist; and three grandchildren, Ava, Isaac, and Abigail Weinstock. A private funeral was held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery in Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Center at the University of CT Health Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign the guest book for Marsha, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.