Marshall Lawrence Griffin, 84, of West Granby, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in North Granby in his grandmother's home on August 11, 1934, son of the late Lawrence and Edith (Messenger) Griffin, he attended Granby Public Schools and was a lifelong resident of Granby. Marshall worked as a mechanic for Culbro Tobacco for 31 years until his retirement in 1996. During his retirement, Marshall enjoyed working around his home, working on his cars, fixing and reselling lawn mowers, playing bingo, and spending time with his family. He never missed a family meal and always looked forward to parties, cook-outs, and other get-togethers. He taught himself to play the violin and enjoyed playing country music. Most of all, Marshall was a dedicated family man who enjoyed the simple things in life, sharing a meal with his fiancé Barbara, relaxing at his home, and going to visit his daughter and her family. He leaves a daughter, Carol Redmond and her significant other, Robert Maloney of Holyoke, MA; his fiancé, Barbara E. Monczka of Simsbury; three stepchildren, Patricia Elmer of Simsbury, Mark Mastriano of Leesburg, FL, and Louis Mastriano of Westfield, MA; a sister, Venita Phillips and her husband Russell of Southwick, MA; seven grandchildren, Daniel Redmond and his wife Laura of Clinton, IN, Craig Redmond of Agawam, MA, Martin Mastriano of Simsbury, Rebecca Bridges of Canton, Kara Mastriano and Lou Mastriano, Jr. both of Westfield, MA, and LoriAnn Elmer of East Granby; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Calhoun and Ashley Redmond both of West Springfield, MA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, David W. Griffin and Lawrence Griffin, Jr.; and a sister, Judy Tyburski. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 5-8 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery, Granby. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019