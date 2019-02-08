Martha A. (Jimenez) Freyre, 88, of Glastonbury, wife of the late Raulin Freyre, passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born in Camaguey, Cuba, daughter of the late Luis Jimenez and Isabel Diaz.

Martha and Raulin came to the U.S. in 1961 to give their daughters a better life, and settled in Glastonbury in 1963. Martha, known as Meca to her loved ones, was a true lady who exuded class and grace. She always looked her best, and took pride in coordinating every outfit and piece of jewelry. Martha put everyone's needs first, and rarely complained, smiling through even the most difficult times. She left an impression on every person she met, and was often described as a beautiful person both inside and out.

Martha is survived by her beloved daughters, Martha Thomas and her husband, James, of Glastonbury, and Lourdes Freyre of East Hartford. She also leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Alison Flood and her husband, Chris, and Jennifer Staskiewicz and her husband, Ben, both of South Glastonbury. One of the highlights of Martha's life was being surrounded by her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Natalie, James, and Alexandra. She will be greatly missed. Besides her husband, Martha was predeceased by her brother, Luis Jimenez, and sister, Elsa Diaz.

Friends may visit TODAY Saturday, February 9th from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue,. Glastonbury.A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary