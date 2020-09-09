1/1
Martha B. Kapouch
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha B. Kapouch of 88 Van Buren Avenue, West Hartford passed away September 1st after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She died in her home and business of many years in the company of loved ones. Martha will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a business owner who always put the needs of her clients first and a shining example of feminism in action. Martha was born September 23, 1941 in Bristol, CT to Joseph R. and Emma Frederick Bachmann. She attended local schools. She enjoyed studying all subjects and was the only female in her chemistry and mechanical drawing classes. She graduated in 1959 and that year she won the Betty Crocker Homemaker Of Tomorrow Award for Connecticut. Always learning, Martha earned her BA Mathematics from Central Connecticut State University (1975) her MBA from The University Of Hartford (1986) and was ABD Strategic Management, University Of Connecticut (1991). She earned her Certificate, Financial Planning, from Manchester Community College in 1996. Martha and her husband Jack founded More For Less Financial Solutions, LLC, a fee only financial planning and investment advisory firm. Martha served as managing partner and chief investment officer of the firm for its twenty-three year history. Martha served her clients as a fiduciary- always putting their needs first. Many of her clients became her extended family. Martha had many skills and interests apart from the business. She loved to sing and was a member of the St. Peter Claver choir for over thirty years. She was also an accomplished chef and baker, regularly providing midday meals to the staff of More For Less. She also enjoyed playing the piano, art, sewing and playing bridge. Martha is survived by Jack, her husband of fifty-six years as well as her daughter Janet Crawford and her husband Joseph Myron Crawford of Cheshire and her son Joseph and his life partner Ann Aurelia Jarvis of West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11 at 11 AM at the Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford. Capacity at the church is limited. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Donations in Martha's name can be made to The Carter Center 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307. Please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com for a link to a stream of the funeral service and expressions of sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter Claver
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved