Martha B. Kapouch of 88 Van Buren Avenue, West Hartford passed away September 1st after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She died in her home and business of many years in the company of loved ones. Martha will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a business owner who always put the needs of her clients first and a shining example of feminism in action. Martha was born September 23, 1941 in Bristol, CT to Joseph R. and Emma Frederick Bachmann. She attended local schools. She enjoyed studying all subjects and was the only female in her chemistry and mechanical drawing classes. She graduated in 1959 and that year she won the Betty Crocker Homemaker Of Tomorrow Award for Connecticut. Always learning, Martha earned her BA Mathematics from Central Connecticut State University (1975) her MBA from The University Of Hartford (1986) and was ABD Strategic Management, University Of Connecticut (1991). She earned her Certificate, Financial Planning, from Manchester Community College in 1996. Martha and her husband Jack founded More For Less Financial Solutions, LLC, a fee only financial planning and investment advisory firm. Martha served as managing partner and chief investment officer of the firm for its twenty-three year history. Martha served her clients as a fiduciary- always putting their needs first. Many of her clients became her extended family. Martha had many skills and interests apart from the business. She loved to sing and was a member of the St. Peter Claver choir for over thirty years. She was also an accomplished chef and baker, regularly providing midday meals to the staff of More For Less. She also enjoyed playing the piano, art, sewing and playing bridge. Martha is survived by Jack, her husband of fifty-six years as well as her daughter Janet Crawford and her husband Joseph Myron Crawford of Cheshire and her son Joseph and his life partner Ann Aurelia Jarvis of West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11 at 11 AM at the Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford. Capacity at the church is limited. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Donations in Martha's name can be made to The Carter Center 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307. Please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com
