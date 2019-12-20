Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Martha Belle Francis Drown


1931 - 2019
Martha Belle Francis Drown Obituary
Martha Belle Francis Drown was born on November 20, 1931 to parents Clara Snyder-Francis and John Francis, of Hartford, Ct. Martha passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ivers H. Drown, Jr. of East Hartford, Ct. Martha and Ivers raised their three children, Darlene Drown-Pevoto (Scott) of Mandeville, La., Gary Drown (Debbie Cichon) of South Windsor, and Wendy Drown (Matt Leff) of Quincy, Ma. in Hartford, Ct and later in Manchester, Ct. Martha is preceded in death by her older brother, John Francis of East Hartford and survived by her younger brother, Robert Francis of Omaha, Nebraska. Martha was grandmother to Jesse Drown of Bolton, Ct., Zackry Drown also of Bolton, Ct. and Kristin Pevoto of Mandeville, La. She was great- grandmother to Aiden Drown and Lily Drown, as well as, many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service held for Martha. The family asks that you honor Martha in your own way and with your own memories which they hope are plentiful. For the full obituary and to share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
