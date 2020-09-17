Martha Coats Keiderling, 97, died in Venice, FL on August 14, after a long illness. Martha was born and raised on a farm in northern Mississippi. She remembered the day when, as a teenager, the electric lights first came on at home, from the Tennessee Valley Authority dams built under the New Deal. She graduated in 1944 from Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women). She then worked at the Oak Ridge, TN uranium enrichment plant, and later in Manchester, CT at Pioneer Parachute Company. She joined and became active in South Methodist Church in Manchester, where she met and married, in 1949, her husband Martin. Together they lovingly served that church; for over 30 years, they were pillars of the Church. They were also active in the Manchester school system, Scouting, Meals on Wheels, and square dancing. After retirement they relocated to Nokomis, FL, where they remained active in Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church, and in the Senior Friendship Center and the Venice Area Historical Society. Martha is survived in Texas by her son-in-law Barry Campbell, by her granddaughter Amanda Singleton and her husband Anthony, and by her great grandson Noble Singleton. Martha's son Edward lives in California; her daughter Linda Campbell died in 2017. Martin Keiderling died in 2010 and is buried at Sarasota, FL National Cemetery. After a graveside service planned for September 18, Martha will join him there, in everlasting love.



