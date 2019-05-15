Martha Reardon Clarke of Bloomfield, and Eastham, MA, passed away on May 13, 2019 from complications of a stroke. Martha was born to Paul and Grace Reardon in Hartford, Connecticut in 1939. She attended Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, and went on to Bay Path Junior College in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. She married Ronald Clarke and they raised three children, Andrew, Julie, and Ronald in Bloomfield. Martha was assistant to the Superintendent of Schools at the Bloomfield Board of Education for 25 years. She was extremely active in her community. From being a Girl Scout leader, CCD teacher at Sacred Heart Church, President of the Bloomfield Garden Club, a member of the Women of St. James in West Hartford, to being a member of the Lazarus Ministry at Sacred Heart Church; she was well loved by all. Her warm smile, infectious laugh, and kindness and generosity were felt by everyone she touched. Holidays at Martha's house were bountiful joyous occasions with all the trimmings and lots of love and laughter. Her brownies and chocolate chip cookies will be remembered always. Martha loved spending time in her garden, at her home on Cape Cod, reading mysteries, and with her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and with Ron and their dog, Lily. She attended as many of her grandchildren's sports and academic events as was humanly possible. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Grace, her Aunt Sarah, and her brother Paul. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Clarke, her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, and sister-in-law, Jane. Martha will be dearly missed. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 17 from 9 AM to 10:45 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave Bloomfield, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002 or the Salvation Army, PO Box 628 Hartford, CT 06103. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019