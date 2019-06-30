Martha Darling "Molly" Bell, 92, wife of the late Francis Daniel Bell, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Avon, CT. Molly was born June 21, 1927 in New Haven, daughter of the late Arthur Burr and Susan Lambert (Flahive) Darling. Molly worked, raised her family in New York City and was a great lover of arts and culture. She was a graduate of the Ethel Walker School, Class of 1945, and Bryn Mawr College, Class of 1949 having received her bachelor's degree in history. Molly retired from Kirk Palmer Associates as an Executive Search Consultant at the age of 90 after a career in retailing that included Saks Fifth Avenue, Bonwit Tellers and B. Altman's. She is survived by her two sons, Arthur D. Bell and his wife Jeanne Marie Moore of Port Townsend, WA and David C. Bell and his wife Jeanne P. Bell of Weatogue; her daughter, Barbara Bell Cook and her husband David Cook of Old Lyme and three grandchildren, Daniel T. Bell, Andrew D. Bell and Caroline L. Cook. She was predeceased by two sisters, Susan Lambert Darling and her twin Sarah Darling "Sally" Wimmer. There are no calling hours and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of your favorite local arts organization. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Molly's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019