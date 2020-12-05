Martha Ahlquist, of Avon, Connecticut, passed away at home on November 21st, at the age of 66, after a brief illness. Martha was born to James and Rita Donovan on June 7th, 1954, in Staten Island, NY, and spent her childhood in Cornwall, NY and Point Loma, CA. In 1974, Martha moved to Connecticut, where she studied nursing at Hartford Hospital, and met the love of her life, Dan Ahlquist, whom she married in 1976. Martha served as a nurse at Hartford Hospital and at the Adult Day Center of the Hebrew Home in Bloomfield. Later, she returned to Hartford Hospital as a Research Coordinator, a role in which she excelled, co-authoring numerous studies related to stroke treatment. She retired from that role in January of 2019. Martha was known to her friends and family as a history buff, music lover, genealogist, birdwatcher, astronomy/ology enthusiast, gourmet, reader, and most importantly, a mother/sister/aunt/friend they could turn to whenever they needed support. Last but not least, she was known as 'Nana' to her granddaughter Esmeralda, of whom she was exceedingly proud. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thomas Donovan, and her beloved husband, Daniel C. Ahlquist. She is survived by her siblings James, Susan, and Mary Donovan, her favorite son, Daniel J. Ahlquist, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being delayed until at least the late Spring due to public health concerns, and a notice will be printed here in advance of that.



