Martha Fanelli
1945 - 2020
Fanelli, Martha Hutchins, 75, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home, surrounded by her family, on April 25, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1945 in Rutland, Vermont, daughter of the late Robert Matthew Hutchins and Marian Amelia Hulett Hutchins. Martha was also preceded in death by her brother Edward Hutchins and husband Richard who passed in late March. She is survived by children, Rick (Julie), Eric (Lisa), and Chris (Mabel); grandchildren Julianna, Michael, Josh, Kyle, Ryan, Maya, Emma, and Anna; sister Janet (Bruce) Ashton and sister in-law Lori Hutchins. Martha spent the majority of life in East Hartford, Wethersfield and Old Lyme (White Sands Beach), CT. Martha retired to Tampa, Florida, after selling Bloomfield Opticians, spending the last 8 years enjoying the sun. Martha was a devoted mom, wife and nana and she enjoyed cooking for everyone! During her retirement, Martha enjoyed traveling to Italy, relaxing, reading books and teaching her grandkids how to cook and bake. At this time, we are pausing on celebrating Martha's life and will be having some remembrances in Tampa and Wethersfield when life is back to normal. Services for Martha will be coordinated by Farley-Sullivan Funeral Homes (www.farleysullivan.com) in Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jesuit High School at 4701 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614 or www.jesuittampa.org/donate or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
