Martha Fitch Donovan
1953 - 2020
Martha "Marty" Fitch Donovan, passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born on September 18th 1953 to Annette and Ted Donovan in Hamden, CT. She graduated from Hamden High School and obtained a Bachelor's of Arts in English from Wilmington College and a Master's of Science in Nursing from Yale. She began her health care career as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and continued on to provide nursing services for adults with developmental disabilities in several non-profit agencies. At the end of her career she was working as an Administrator for the St of CT Department of Developmental Services.. Marty is predeceased by her parents Annette and Ted Donovan. She is survived by her wife and partner of 29 years, Angela Swanger, daughter Katherine Swanger and sons Derek(Bulong Ramiz-Hall) Hall and David Foreman. She is also survived by her siblings: Mark (Dianne) Donovan, Ann (David) Cote, Rachel (David Zevin) Donovan, Emily (Mark) Patton, Naomi Donovan, Greta (Frank) Kuhns, Deb (Rob) Orris, and Christopher (Sue Nofi) Donovan. And too many cherished nieces and nephews to name, to whom she was dedicated to from the time of their births. The list of extended family and friends, that survive her are also very numerous. She will be greatly missed for her warm smile and determined spirit to live a meaningful life, giving to others at every turn. Due to COVID-19, traditional services will not take place immediately. In substitution there will be a private service for immediate and extended family, as well as a memorial service to occur at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Moral Monday CT in Martha's name at MoralMondayCT.org website or to her granddaughter's, Kimaya, college/life fund by sending checks to UBIFCU 40A Chamberlain Highway, Kensington, CT 06037 made out to Angela Swanger with a note for "Kimaya's Fund".

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of Marty, a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Joaner
Family
July 11, 2020
Marty taught me to be bold and that my voice was important, that what I had to say had value. She made everyone she came across feel special and heard...a great gift in this world. She was not afraid to think or do anything that was outside the box to help others...As a clinician in a tough field, I felt so inspired by that. Her passion for what was right and just was infectious and I am a better person having known her. I am a stronger therapist, advocate, and human because of her. I am so deeply sad that she is gone. I am so grateful...so honored to have known her. She was pure light.
Kelly Steele
Coworker
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Martha's passing. Thinking of Derek Hall and his family in particular. Kimaya's fund is a beautiful remembrance of your Marty.
Leslie M. Santiago
Friend
July 11, 2020
I will forever miss her generous spirit.
Wanda
Coworker
