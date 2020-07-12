Marty taught me to be bold and that my voice was important, that what I had to say had value. She made everyone she came across feel special and heard...a great gift in this world. She was not afraid to think or do anything that was outside the box to help others...As a clinician in a tough field, I felt so inspired by that. Her passion for what was right and just was infectious and I am a better person having known her. I am a stronger therapist, advocate, and human because of her. I am so deeply sad that she is gone. I am so grateful...so honored to have known her. She was pure light.

Kelly Steele

Coworker