Martha Harding, formerly of East Windsor, died Wednesday, September 9th at St. Francis Hospital after a long illness she bore with her customary fortitude. Martha, the daughter of the late James and Mary (O'Malley) Harding, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 7th, in a year she believed need not be mentioned. Martha grew up in Massachusetts, received a bachelor's degree from Anna Maria College and earned a master's from Assumption College. It was the great fortune of the children of South Windsor beginning in the early 1960's when Martha and her sister and best friend Carol alighted in the growing town to teach and delight. Martha devoted more than three decades to celebrating music at local elementary schools, while Carol taught high school English. Beautiful music was the score of Martha's long and generous life. She applied her vivid personality and exacting standards to the task of introducing children to the magic of understanding and creating music. She shaped children into artists for an hour a week and sometimes a lifetime. Martha, an accomplished pianist, had no interest in predictable renditions of "Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree." Instead, she transformed reticent students into singers whose voices would unite to thrill their families each year at school concerts. Those delighted parents were her protection from the pettifoggery of school principals who were sometimes put off by Martha's intensity in the service of art. Legions of lucky students still know one of her compositions, The Avery Street School song, as well as they do our national anthem. A faithful Roman Catholic, Martha raised her own beautiful voice to the Lord as a veteran member of the choir at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Dennis, Massachusetts. Predeceased by her sister Carol, Martha leaves many friends, especially the Shea Family of South Windsor. Arrangements are private. In tribute to Martha's joyful life, tell a joke or sing a song-and hit those notes. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
