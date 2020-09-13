Martha was an exceptional person who was beyond talented with music. More importantly, she made a huge impact giving her time and efforts to teaching and inspiring students in the South Windsor community. I was fortunate enough to have her as a music teacher and she was top notch. She taught with high, classy, standards that made everyone feel important in her presence. Now music wasn't my most talented hobbies, but her classes made a huge impact on me as a student. I loved learning from Ms. Harding. May you rest in peace Ms. Martha Harding. I will never forget the memorable times we had.

Dianne Warner Grimaldi

Student