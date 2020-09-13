1/1
Martha Harding
Martha Harding, formerly of East Windsor, died Wednesday, September 9th at St. Francis Hospital after a long illness she bore with her customary fortitude. Martha, the daughter of the late James and Mary (O'Malley) Harding, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 7th, in a year she believed need not be mentioned. Martha grew up in Massachusetts, received a bachelor's degree from Anna Maria College and earned a master's from Assumption College. It was the great fortune of the children of South Windsor beginning in the early 1960's when Martha and her sister and best friend Carol alighted in the growing town to teach and delight. Martha devoted more than three decades to celebrating music at local elementary schools, while Carol taught high school English. Beautiful music was the score of Martha's long and generous life. She applied her vivid personality and exacting standards to the task of introducing children to the magic of understanding and creating music. She shaped children into artists for an hour a week and sometimes a lifetime. Martha, an accomplished pianist, had no interest in predictable renditions of "Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree." Instead, she transformed reticent students into singers whose voices would unite to thrill their families each year at school concerts. Those delighted parents were her protection from the pettifoggery of school principals who were sometimes put off by Martha's intensity in the service of art. Legions of lucky students still know one of her compositions, The Avery Street School song, as well as they do our national anthem. A faithful Roman Catholic, Martha raised her own beautiful voice to the Lord as a veteran member of the choir at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Dennis, Massachusetts. Predeceased by her sister Carol, Martha leaves many friends, especially the Shea Family of South Windsor. Arrangements are private. In tribute to Martha's joyful life, tell a joke or sing a song-and hit those notes. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Ste 4b, Southington, CT 06489. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences and guest book.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Martha was an exceptional person who was beyond talented with music. More importantly, she made a huge impact giving her time and efforts to teaching and inspiring students in the South Windsor community. I was fortunate enough to have her as a music teacher and she was top notch. She taught with high, classy, standards that made everyone feel important in her presence. Now music wasn't my most talented hobbies, but her classes made a huge impact on me as a student. I loved learning from Ms. Harding. May you rest in peace Ms. Martha Harding. I will never forget the memorable times we had.
Dianne Warner Grimaldi
Student
September 12, 2020
She was gifted and beloved. She made such a huge impression on my elementary experience I can still sing the words today! She valued love and kindness and taught that with our songs and lyrics. Miss Harding made our world a better place. Avery Street School was very special because of some of these teachers who brought all of themselves to our school every day. She is missed.
Jan Warren
Student
September 12, 2020
Rae Blazawski
Student
September 12, 2020
Rae Blazawski
Student
September 12, 2020
Ms. Harding - you inspired me in more ways than you'll know. Thank you for making me feel special! Rest In Peace.
Bryan Giansanti
Student
September 12, 2020
My heart goes out to Martha's friends and family. I will always remember her as a talented lady who shared her love of music with generations of students.
Ralph Graner
Coworker
September 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Miss Harding's passing. She was the best music teacher at Avery Street School and then became my daughter's music teacher at Wapping many years later! Both she and her sister made a huge impact on many lives in South Windsor. I hope they are happily reunited!
Susan Blazawski Mazur
September 12, 2020
Martha, sing and play your piano in Heaven. The Saints and Angels will love it. The Lord
Is waiting to hold you in the palm of his hand.
Time to rest. RIP lovely Martha.
I wish I had you as a music teacher. I too, love to sing.
God bless
September 11, 2020
I had the amazing pleasure of meeting Martha at the Hearth in Glastonbury. She never ceased to make me smile and laugh and it always made my day to hear her talk about music, play the piano, or talk about her family. I send my regards to her family. -Maddie
Maddie Demers
Friend
September 12, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
