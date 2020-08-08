1/1
Martha Kane
1942 - 2020
Martha Catherine (Finley) Kane passed away peacefully at her home in West Hartford on July 30, 2020. She is survived by Donald, her loving husband of 55 years. She is also survived by her brother George (Mary) Finley of Old Lyme, and sisters Sara (Howard) Rosenbecker of Bradenton, FL and Katy (George) Colli of Suffield. She is survived by her brother-in-law Thomas (Geraldine) Kane of Glastonbury and sister-in-law Gwynn Kane of Dennis, MA. Martha is also survived by her four children and their respective spouses: Donald Jr. and Karen Kane of West Hartford, Timothy and Kimberly Kane of Hebron, Geoffrey and Dana Kane of Wethersfield, and Julia and John Murphy of West Hartford. Our beloved "Mimi" also leaves behind her 8 grandchildren: Nathan, Evan, Nicholas, Jack, Mae, Michael, Leighton, & James, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her sister Mary and husband Daniel Doyle and her brother-in-law William Kane. Martha was born on July 17, 1942 to Dr. George and Catherine (Degnan) Finley. She grew up in West Hartford, but enjoyed spending her summers down at Old Lyme Shores. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph's Academy and then from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. She later returned to school to earn her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from the now-University of St. Joseph and began her 25-year career as a teacher at M.D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford. Martha loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always their biggest cheerleader at their numerous baseball, basketball, and football games. A lifelong UConn and Red Sox fan, Martha could always be found cheering on her favorite teams. She passed on her love of cooking to all her children, and even some of her grandchildren. She was a woman of faith, strength, and laughter who is already dearly missed. Martha was buried with a private service. A larger celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to Northwest Catholic High School, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117. Molloy Funeral Home had care of arrangements, online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 6, 2020
Martha was special person. I worked with Martha for many years at MDFOX School. I truly enjoyed having her as a team member. Martha had a gentle soul and will be missed dearly. Sending my love and prayers
Lori Bryant Thompson
Coworker
