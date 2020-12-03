Ms. Martha Louise Edwards, age 79, residing in East Point GA, passed away on November 22, 2020. Funeral Services are to be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11am at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd, Decatur GA. Services will be live streamed for your convenience at www.levettfuneralhome.com
. Viewing/Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Arrangements by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-Decatur, GA (404) 241-5656. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com
for more info and to express condolences.