Martha Louise Edwards
Ms. Martha Louise Edwards, age 79, residing in East Point GA, passed away on November 22, 2020. Funeral Services are to be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11am at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd, Decatur GA. Services will be live streamed for your convenience at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Viewing/Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Arrangements by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-Decatur, GA (404) 241-5656. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Covenant Church
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
