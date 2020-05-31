Aunt Martha was a special lady. Someday her memory will bring a smile to my face but right now my heart hurts.
My heart goes out to my cousins, Arlene, Wesley, Roxanne and Scott as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Know my thoughts, prayers and condolences are with you all.
Martha (Thompson) Purks, 86, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Naples, Maine, Martha was the daughter of Arlie and Clara (Harmon) Thompson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wesley E. Purks, Jr., with whom she made her career as operator of multiple service stations in the Manchester area. Martha is survived by four children: Arlene Ullmar and her husband William, Roxanne Strickland, Wesley E. Purks III and his wife Stacey, and Scott M. Purks, with whom she made her home. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tina, David, Dawn, Michael, James, Ashley, Wesley IV, Cody, Katrin, AJ, and Grace, as well as many great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn her brothers, Manlea, Paul, and Raymond Thompson, and her sisters, Velzora Fallon and Marion Douglass. Her cherished daughters Benita Petruck, Tammi Rombach, and Maryetta Knight preceded her in death. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.