Woodstock, VT- Martha W. Stanwood, 88, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. Martha was born October 23, 1931 a daughter of William and Ester (Dutton) Wolf. She graduated from the Day Croft School in Stamford, CT class of 1950. She obtained her Associates Degree from the Hartford College for Women in West Hartford, CT, She worked as an Administrative Trainer with the Bernard Haldane Associates for several years. She was a member of the Avon Congregational Church in Avon, CT and the League of Women Voters. Martha moved to Woodstock, VT in 2014. Martha enjoyed reading, cooking but most of all spending time with family. She also enjoyed collecting book plates.She is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer MacDonald. Martha is survived by two sons Timothy D. Stanwood of Pomfret, VT and Matthew C. Stanwood of Hingham, MA; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, VT has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care and Hospice at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center one Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756



