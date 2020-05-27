Martin Bernstein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Bernstein, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Loraine Zelman-Bernstein died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Along with his wife, Loraine, he leaves his sister, Lisa Schneider; 4 children, Juliann (William) Harris, Eric Blinderman, Marc (Patty) Blinderman, Adam (Marj) Blinderman; a brother-in-law and his wife, Judge Steven (Ellen) Zelman; and 10 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two sisters. Funeral services will be private. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved