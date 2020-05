Martin Bernstein, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Loraine Zelman-Bernstein died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Along with his wife, Loraine, he leaves his sister, Lisa Schneider; 4 children, Juliann (William) Harris, Eric Blinderman, Marc (Patty) Blinderman, Adam (Marj) Blinderman; a brother-in-law and his wife, Judge Steven (Ellen) Zelman; and 10 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two sisters. Funeral services will be private. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.