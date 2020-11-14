1/1
Martin D. Turgeon
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin "Marty" Dean Turgeon, 76, of Plantsville, loving husband of Carol (Renehan) Turgeon, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a short battle with lymphoma. Marty was a simple, fun, and peaceful guy. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. He was born in Hartford on October 12, 1944, to Albert and Lucelia (Nichols) Turgeon, grew up in Newington, and graduated from Newington High School in 1963. He joined the National Guard and later attended Hartford State Tech, where he studied to be an engineer. He had a successful career as a tool and die maker and engineer at several manufacturing plants and was currently employed by the Lingol Corporation in Wallingford, where he worked for many years. Marty was a lifelong sports fan. Washington Football Team, Boston Celtics, UConn basketball, and the Hartford Whalers were among his favorites, with the New York Yankees leading the way. His favorite player was number 16, left-handed pitcher Whitey Ford, one of the all-time greats. Marty loved his softball days and, like Whitey, was a left-handed pitcher donning number 16. He was very proud of the championships he won with teams he pitched for and managed in the New Britain Restaurant League. Marty was very social and loved spending time with the love of his life, Carol, at The Tipping Chair, The Blackbird Café, and The Fireplace. Marty was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family above all else. He leaves his sons, Michael and his wife Violet; Brian and his wife Isatta; Kevin and fiancé Sydney and his stepson Christopher Carlucci. He also leaves his grandchildren; Elyssia Carter-Turgeon, Maxwell Turgeon, Brian Turgeon, Nick Pierson, Jon Pierson, and Cierra Walton; his sister Agnes Bart and brothers Russell and Kenneth Turgeon and his wife Patricia and several nieces and nephews. Marty was predeceased by his sister Marjorie Roth and her husband Bill, his sister-in-law Loretta Turgeon and his brother-in-law Joe Bart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marty's memory to the charity of your choice. His services will be private, and Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial is serving the family. To leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
Carol, we are terribly sorry for your loss. I think we are still in denial. Marty was such a fun, happy person, who could make anyone smile. He loved life! He will be missed each and every day. Hoping time will heal and bring you peace. We are here for you ! We love you! Jeff, Audra Joshua Emmett and Ethan Vitti
Audra Vitti
Friend
November 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved