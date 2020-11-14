Martin "Marty" Dean Turgeon, 76, of Plantsville, loving husband of Carol (Renehan) Turgeon, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a short battle with lymphoma. Marty was a simple, fun, and peaceful guy. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. He was born in Hartford on October 12, 1944, to Albert and Lucelia (Nichols) Turgeon, grew up in Newington, and graduated from Newington High School in 1963. He joined the National Guard and later attended Hartford State Tech, where he studied to be an engineer. He had a successful career as a tool and die maker and engineer at several manufacturing plants and was currently employed by the Lingol Corporation in Wallingford, where he worked for many years. Marty was a lifelong sports fan. Washington Football Team, Boston Celtics, UConn basketball, and the Hartford Whalers were among his favorites, with the New York Yankees leading the way. His favorite player was number 16, left-handed pitcher Whitey Ford, one of the all-time greats. Marty loved his softball days and, like Whitey, was a left-handed pitcher donning number 16. He was very proud of the championships he won with teams he pitched for and managed in the New Britain Restaurant League. Marty was very social and loved spending time with the love of his life, Carol, at The Tipping Chair, The Blackbird Café, and The Fireplace. Marty was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family above all else. He leaves his sons, Michael and his wife Violet; Brian and his wife Isatta; Kevin and fiancé Sydney and his stepson Christopher Carlucci. He also leaves his grandchildren; Elyssia Carter-Turgeon, Maxwell Turgeon, Brian Turgeon, Nick Pierson, Jon Pierson, and Cierra Walton; his sister Agnes Bart and brothers Russell and Kenneth Turgeon and his wife Patricia and several nieces and nephews. Marty was predeceased by his sister Marjorie Roth and her husband Bill, his sister-in-law Loretta Turgeon and his brother-in-law Joe Bart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marty's memory to the charity of your choice
