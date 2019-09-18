Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
New Montefiore Cemetery
West Babylon, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Weissman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin F. Weissman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Marty" Frank Weissman, 84, a resident of West Hartford for the past two years and formerly of New York, died Monday September 16, 2019 after many determined battles to regain his health. Born in Brooklyn, he was the beloved husband of the late Hanyla "Honey" Weissman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and also served in the Army Reserves. As a salesman, he worked hard providing for his family his whole life. He was a loving, devoted and proud husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his sons; Scott and Barry, his daughter in law, Pauline, and his four cherished grandchildren: Halle, Zoe, Jake and Brooke. He so enjoyed the time with his grandchildren, attending plays, dance recitals and sporting events. A funeral with full military honors will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, NY. The family will receive friends at Barry's home on Friday from 1-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.