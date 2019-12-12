Home

Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Martin J. Hamilton Sr. Obituary
Martin J. Hamilton, Sr., 69, of New Britain, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Martin was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Celebration of Life, 12 Noon, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with Martin's family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
