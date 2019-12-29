|
Martin James O'Meara, Jr. of East Hartford and Niantic, known to friends all over the world as Max, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 90. He was the son of Martin James and Mary Teresa Walsh O'Meara. Martin attended Saint Joseph's Cathedral School, Hartford Public High School and Union College in New York where he was on the swim and lacrosse teams. After serving for two years in the United States Army, Martin worked with his father at O'Meara Motors in East Hartford. He later applied his business talents to investments in real estate, gaming, outdoor advertising and service on numerous corporate boards including International Lottery and Totalizator Systems. In addition, he was Chairman of The O'Meara Foundation for many years. Martin was a highly accomplished yacht racer who logged thousands of miles while competing in some of the sailing world's most challenging and prestigious events. In 1977, he was a keystone member of the highly successful campaign of the 12 Meter yacht "Courageous" (New York Yacht Club, Skipper Ted Turner) that secured the 23rd defense of the America's Cup, defeating "Australia" 4-0. Martin was also an expert bridge player and enjoyed competing both nationally and internationally. He was a member and past Commodore of the Niantic Bay Yacht Club, and was a member of the New York Yacht Club, the Newport Yacht Club and the Hartford Club. In addition, he served as a Corporator of Hartford Hospital. After his father's death, Martin became the patriarch of the family making sure all was well with the members of the family, especially his mother who lived well into her late nineties. He will be missed and remembered with love by his large extended family, who will especially miss his wonderful stories and tales of worldwide travels and yachting adventures, always related with his signature cigar in hand! Martin leaves his sisters Patricia Jevons from upstate New York, Elizabeth Mahoney from Northern California, Margaret Storrs of West Simsbury CT and two sisters who predeceased him, Dorothy Secord and Marylin Padgett, as well as their numerous children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. At his request, his burial will be private at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield and he will be laid to rest next to his mother, father and sister Dorothy. The family would especially like to recognize and offer heartfelt thanks to Martin's long time and steadfast friend and business partner, Mr. Eugene Falcone of Wethersfield, CT. Gene's unwavering dedication and stalwart assistance to Martin and the entire O'Meara family over many years and especially the last few years is greatly appreciated by all family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The O'Meara Foundation Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 290157, Wethersfield, CT 06109) which gives scholarship money to those in need in the greater Hartford area. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019