Martin J. Sarafin

Martin J. Sarafin Obituary
Martin J. Serafin (Bobo), 74, of Berlin, CT, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019. Martin is survived by his wife Linda M. Serafin (Nizeul); three sons Eric L. Serafin of FL, Ryan A. Serafin of AL, and Adam J. Serafin who was his caretaker for the past 5 years; his four grandchildren Savanna Serafin (she was the sunshine in his life), Chase Hennsey, Martin and Noah Serafin; and a brother Thomas Serafin of New Britain.Martin was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Edmond and Mary (Benn) Serafin. The family would like to thank so many of his dear friends who were there for him when he needed them the most; his good friend Joe Danko (Jumpin Joe) and his wife Donna, longtime friend David Lugo and a special thanks to his son Adam's girlfriend Jessica Nixon who assisted Martin over the past year with countless medical appointments and visits. For online condolences please visit http://www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019
