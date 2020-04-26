|
Martin Kaplan, 92, of Farmington, CT – formerly of Avon and Westport - passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born September 9, 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he is survived by his beloved wife of over 65 years, Ilene (Fives) Kaplan; his brother, Sidney and his wife Dorothy (Schuchman) Kaplan of Fort Lee, N.J.; his son Steve of Farmington, CT, and his daughter Lisa Ann and her husband Daniel Steier of West Hartford, CT; his two grandchildren, Carly (Steier) Covieo of Fairfax, VA and her husband William, and Michael Steier and his wife Amanda Wagner of Bloomfield, N.J.; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Robert Covieo. Martin was an accomplished electrical engineer, having worked for a number of notable firms – including RCA, Superior Electric and Dana Corporation – with several patents in his name. He was passionate about engineering and technology, and continued to be a consultant after he retired. He was an avid golfer, served on a number of boards and loved sharing his passions with his family; but most importantly he was a loving husband and father, and a caring grandfather and great-grandfather. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 28 th at Beth El Temple Cemetery, Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ilene and Marty Kaplan Scholarship Fund through the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving: https://www.hfpg.org. For further information or to sign the guest book for Martin, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020