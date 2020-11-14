Martin L. Cyr, age 83, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home after a long illness with his loving wife by his side. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 60 years Barbara (Haworth) Cyr and three children, Lisa Cheney and her husband Bryan, Douglas Cyr and his wife Meg and Daniel Cyr, loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Martin Cheney and his wife Jill, Gabriele Cheney, Zachary Cyr-Scully, Alexandra Cyr-Scully, Christopher Cyr and Madelyn Cyr, brother of Alice Smith, Roland Cyr and his wife Patricia and Joseph Cyr and his wife Linda. He is a brother-in-law of Joanne Cyr-Callaghan. Marty was also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Kim Cyr, two sisters, Claire Henn and her late husband Chick and Irene Ostiguy and her late husband Paul, two brothers, Francis Cyr and Paul Cyr and a brother-in-law Raymond Smith. Marty was a graduate of the Ward School of Electronics a division of the University of Hartford and had a long career in the field of Quality Assurance until his retirement. He loved to fish and his mantra was "can I help you?" Marty was generous and was always willing to help anyone in need. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. A walk-thorugh visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. His funeral service is private. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
