Martin Putorak, 65, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 19, 2019. Marty was born on October 9, 1953 in New Britain, CT. He is survived by his three dedicated children: Brian Putorak and his wife Nicole of Stratford, Sara Pavelka and her husband Don of Canterbury, and Kyle Putorak and his girlfriend Kristina Tomin of North Haven. He is also survived by his siblings: Leo Putorak and his wife Carol of Aiea, Hawaii, Audrey Putorak of New Britain, and Douglas Putorak of New Britain. Marty was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Nancy Putorak of Middletown, father Leo Putorak, and mother Lucy (Perone) Putorak of New Britain. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A licensed plumber, Marty worked for Crest Mechanical from 1986 to 1993. He later joined the maintenance department at Aetna where he worked for over 25 years before retiring in 2019. He had a passion for travel and enjoyed countless vacations with his wife and family, most memorably St. Thomas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Italy. Marty was a DIYer at heart. The desire to work with his hands fueled his lifelong hobby of tackling home improvements - all of which provided the best home life possible for his family. Several years ago, he joined a bocce league and setback league, and enjoyed volunteering his time at Manes and Motions Therapeutic Riding Center where he assisted disabled children and adults and maintained the horses. Marty was always a guy you could rely on. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and he will be missed. Friends and family are invited to call at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., New Britain, CT on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to his heart: George Bray Cancer Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain campus at thocc.org/giving/donate-now. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 24, 2019