Martin Roberge, 85, of Broad Brook, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Oda (Poitras) for 63 years prior to his passing. Born in New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Michael and Lautia (Martin) Roberge. Martin was 1 of 9 children and was born on a potato farm which is still in the family today. Martin and Oda came to the United States in 1956. They settled in Broad Brook and raised a family together. Martin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who truly loved being with his family. Martin's grandchildren were the apples of his eyes. He supported them in all aspects of life – dance recitals, sports activities, and just being their Pepere. He loved nature, going for walks, and being outdoors. He was predeceased by a son, Donald Roberge, three brothers: Reno, Leopold (Blanc) and Guy along with three sisters Corine, Lucille and Edna. Martin is survived by his loving wife, Oda, his daughter Lynne Norbut of Ellington, his son Roger and his wife Elizabeth of E. Longmeadow, and his daughter-in-law Marian of Naragansett (Don's wife), one brother Enoil, and one sister Gemma. He is also survived by six grandchildren that love their Pepere so much: Michael, Denise, Matthew, Laura, Nicholas, and Alex. His family will miss him dearly. He had a wonderful loving way and strength of character. The family would like to thank the Hospice staff provided by Masonicare for their care and compassion in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . At Martin's request, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary