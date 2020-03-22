|
Martin W. Graff of Marlborough, Connecticut passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marion Graff and their three children Christian Graff and his wife, Amber Bombaci Graff, Erica Graff and her husband, Steven Wineglass, and Lisa Graff and her partner, Gary Saucier. Marty is survived by his two sisters: Trudy Newell and her husband Robert Newell and Anneliese Roby and her husband, John Roby and their families. He will be missed by numerous friends and family members. Martin was born on February 21, 1947 in Putnam, CT and graduated from Killingly High School. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology, University of Bridgeport, and Central Connecticut State University. Marty began his career at Wethersfield High School and worked for over twenty years as a shop teacher. He later ventured out to co-own and operate True Value Hardware in Wethersfield, CT for well over twenty years. He developed many lasting relationships with former students and customers throughout his career. Marty was a lifetime member of the East Glastonbury Fish and Game Club where he was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Marty was a jack-of-all trades and a handyman. He knew a little bit about everything and was not afraid to lend a helping hand or share his opinion. He will be remembered for his strong views, his sense of humor, and his unrelenting desire to provide for his family. Marty lived his life with integrity, a strong work ethic, and pride. Some of Marty's best memories were made at the family's cottage on Alexander Lake. He spent many of his days on the water, sailing, fishing, and boating with friends and family. This is where his spirit will live on. A celebration of life will take place in May. If you would like to join in the celebration, please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the () in memory of Martin Graff or to the East Glastonbury Fish and Game Memorial Fund: East Glastonbury Fish and Game Club P.O. Box 84 Glastonbury, CT 06033
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020