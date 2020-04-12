|
Marvin Cormier, 89, husband of Nessie Cohen, passed away on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in New Britain on March 19, 1931, to the late Freda (Stavnezer) and George Cormier and was a long time resident of West Hartford. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War. In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by his sons David (Lily) of Newington, CT, Michael (Kimberly) of Melbourne, FL, Robert (Bridget) of Laguna Niguel, CA, his grandchildren Caleb and Avielle of Laguna Niguel, CA and his sister Sydelle Scott in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. He was predeceased by his brother Jack. Marvin lived his life with honor and integrity and accomplished everything that he set out to and more. He spent his working years in the grocery and video rental business. He was an original Hartford Whalers season ticket holder and a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, enjoying special time sharing sports with his sons. He loved the many trips they took to see the Cardinals play in stadiums around the country. He adored and doted on his dogs, particularly his last poodle, Charlie Brown, and he enjoyed following his UCONN Huskies. We would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at St. Mary Home for the exceptional kindness and care they extended to Marvin and his family in his last days. Marvin was a member of Temple Sinai. Funeral services will be private. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsct.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020