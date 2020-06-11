Marvin George Radney
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin George Radney, 85, of Hartford, CT passed away on May 26, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Richland, GA on Sept 16, 1934 he was the son of the late Luther and Eva M. Radney. Marvin worked at Susiman & Blumenthal as a laborer for over 50 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Jessie Radney, and 6 children; Anthony Radney, Daisy Butler (Carlton), Tommy Radney, Wayne Radney, Michael Radney (Pamela), and Russell Radney all in Hartford, as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Annie Maude; his daughter, Gloria Gean; and son, Marvin, Jr. A Celebration of his Life will take place on June 12, 2020 at 4:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services)94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 3:00PM-4:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Radney family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved