Marvin George Radney, 85, of Hartford, CT passed away on May 26, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Richland, GA on Sept 16, 1934 he was the son of the late Luther and Eva M. Radney. Marvin worked at Susiman & Blumenthal as a laborer for over 50 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Jessie Radney, and 6 children; Anthony Radney, Daisy Butler (Carlton), Tommy Radney, Wayne Radney, Michael Radney (Pamela), and Russell Radney all in Hartford, as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Annie Maude; his daughter, Gloria Gean; and son, Marvin, Jr. A Celebration of his Life will take place on June 12, 2020 at 4:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services)94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 3:00PM-4:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Radney family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com