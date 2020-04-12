|
|
Marvin M Goldberg, 77 years of age, of Bloomfield, CT, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Edythe (Littman) Goldberg and Helen (Giller) Goldberg. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Jacob and Esther (Stengel) Goldberg. Marvin attended and graduated from Bloomfield schools, graduating in 1961. Following high school, Marvin worked at Electric Boat. He then apprenticed with his father Jack of Jack Goldberg Plumbing and Ace Electric Sewer Service while attending technical school. As a result, he became a master plumber and took over both businesses changing Jack Goldberg Plumbing to Jack Goldberg and Son Plumbing. In Marvin's spare time, he obtained his pilot's license and was a member of the Hartford Chapter of the Civil Air Patrol. He was also active with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Greater Hartford PROBUS Club, The Hartford Power Squadron, the former Beth Hillel Synagogue, The Emanuel Synagogue and the Knights of Pythias. He was also an avid fisherman and boater. Besides his wife Helen, he leaves behind his daughter Amy Goldberg-Bristol and her husband Paul of South Glastonbury, CT; his son Stephen Giller and wife Beth of West Suffield, CT; his daughter Lisa Behan and husband John of West Hartford, CT; his daughter Caryn Neff and husband Dave of West Hartford, CT; his brother Robert Goldberg and his wife Debbie of Windsor, CT; his granddaughter Eliana Bristol; Helen's eight grandchildren, spouses and great granddaughter and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. PRIVATE funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 12 at John Hay Memorial Park, Garden St., Hartford, CT with Rabbi David J Small and Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PROBUS 11 Croydon Dr. West Hartford CT, 06117 or The Emanuel Synagogue. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Marvin, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020