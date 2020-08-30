Marvin Weinberg, 84, of Farmington, Connecticut, passed away on August 28th, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Marguerite (Perez) Weinberg for 56 years. Born in New London, Connecticut, he is the son of the late Louis and Sarah (Yosellefsky) Weinberg. A proud graduate of the University of Connecticut, Marvin served in both the Air Force and Air Force Reserves. Marvin was a serial entrepreneur who enjoyed his careers in management, computer education, and residential services. Marvin was known for his broad depth of knowledge, great compassion for others, and sense of humor. Marvin enjoyed all things UConn, the Yankees, and jazz music. Above all, Marvin was devoted family man and guiding light to all who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife, Marguerite. Marvin will be remembered fondly by his children: Sheila Reiner and her husband Michael of Farmington, and Brian Weinberg and his wife Nancy, of West Hartford. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sarah Katz and her husband Evan, Jacob Reiner and Samuel and Danielle Weinberg. Marvin is also survived by his brother Lawrence Weinberg and his wife Mary Anne, as well as his sister Lynn Blank. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 30th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
