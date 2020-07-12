1/
Mary A. Ames
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. "Tootie" (Kowalsky) Ames, 81, of Weatogue, beloved wife of Allan R. Ames, died, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was born January 17, 1939 in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Kisorick) Kowalsky and had lived in Bloomfield prior to moving to Weatogue 59 years ago. Mrs. Ames was a Secretary at Mechanics Savings Bank in Hartford for many years prior to her retirement. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury and liked to volunteer at the Simsbury Senior Center. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and travel. In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Mary is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Smith of Salem and Genivieve Brash of California; her brothers, John Kowalsky of Berlin and Harry Kowalsky of Bloomfield and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Kowalsky. Memorial donations may be made to The Simsbury Senior Center. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Mary's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved