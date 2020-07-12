Mary A. "Tootie" (Kowalsky) Ames, 81, of Weatogue, beloved wife of Allan R. Ames, died, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was born January 17, 1939 in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Kisorick) Kowalsky and had lived in Bloomfield prior to moving to Weatogue 59 years ago. Mrs. Ames was a Secretary at Mechanics Savings Bank in Hartford for many years prior to her retirement. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury and liked to volunteer at the Simsbury Senior Center. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and travel. In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Mary is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Smith of Salem and Genivieve Brash of California; her brothers, John Kowalsky of Berlin and Harry Kowalsky of Bloomfield and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Kowalsky. Memorial donations may be made to The Simsbury Senior Center. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Mary's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
