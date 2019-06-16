Cavanna Mary A. Calcagno Mary A. (Calcagno) Cavanna, 100 years of age, wife of the late David F. Cavanna, died June 12, 2019 at her home. Born May 30, 1919 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Rose and Frank Calcagno, she had lived in South Glastonbury all her life. Mary was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and the Creative School of Hairdressing in Hartford. Mary opened her own beauty parlor in 1949 on Main St. in Glastonbury near Raffa's Italian restaurant and retired at age 71 when the building she rented was demolished making way for new businesses. Mary loved her profession and continued to provide her friends with "hairstyling" services well into her 80's. Mary was a parishioner of St. Augustine Church and a lifetime member of the Ladies Altar Guild. She was a devoted member of Protectors of Animals, Inc. for many years working tirelessly to raise funds while providing a home for many cats over the years. Mary was an avid Yankees fan and never missed a game. An accomplished knitter, the babies of family and friends were always outfitted with beautifully made sweaters and blankets. Mary leaves behind her devoted daughter Donna Marie Canalis of South Glastonbury, her nieces Gloria Emerick and Paula Lemon, her nephews Anthony Cavanna and Stephen Politza, and many loving great and great-grand nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her childhood best friend Vilma Delponte, and many special family friends: the Minoia family, the Delponte family, the Houlihan family, the LaBianca family, the Marcelynas family, the Hannon family, all with whom she enjoyed many happy times. The family wishes to thank all who helped with Mary's care, especially Nelly, Dorinda, Liz, Sara, Jen, Dr. Bosco, Noreen and Gregg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Community of Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Road, South Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Green Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends and family may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457 or Protectors of Animals, Inc., 114 Main St., East Hartford, CT. 06118. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. SOUTH GLASTONBURY Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary