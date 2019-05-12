Home

Mary A. "Dixie" Cordner

Mary A. "Dixie" Cordner Obituary
Mary A. "Dixie" (Armstrong) Cordner, 86, lifelong resident of Manchester, beloved wife of 65 years of the late Donald S. Cordner died following a short illness, on Monday, May 6, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on April 20, 1933 in Hartford daughter of the late Richard and Ida (Vickers) Armstrong. Dixie's passions were her flower gardens and exercising. She was a great cook and seamstress in her earlier years. Dixie is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Deborah and Thomas Hoops of Bolton and Dale and Scott Hubbard of South Windsor, her three loving grandchildren; Andrew Hoops, Amanda Cardini and Emily Stringer and her two great-grandchildren; Arianna Hoops and Alaina Cardini. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her granddaughter Allison Marie Tabshey. Funeral services and burial in East Cemetery Manchester will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1075 Chase Parkway #4 Waterbury, CT 06708. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
