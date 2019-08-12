Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gartrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Gartrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Gartrell Obituary
Mary Alice (Holliday) Gartrell, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Mary was born in Savannah, GA, daughter of the late John Sharpe Holliday and Carrie Elizabeth (Dunn) Holliday, and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford. Mary was employed as a Claims Adjuster for Aetna Insurance Co., retiring after 35 years of service. After retirement, she was a Senior Claims Analyst for Travelers Insurance Company. Mary loved her family dearly. She was a wonderful woman and will be remembered as one who was always laughing and reminiscing about her childhood. Mary is survived by her son and caregiver, Derrick Gartrell of Bloomfield; her son, Michael Gartrell and his wife Denise of Harford; her brother, Andrew Holliday; and four sisters, Annie Lois Holliday, Carol Zoccano, Rose Sandiford, and Jannell Granville; and her grandchildren, whom she adored, Emily, Jillian, and Michael, Jr.; as well as many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Eva Smith. Her family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019, 10-11 a.m, at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For on line condolences or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now