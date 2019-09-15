Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
30 Mountain Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
30 Mountain Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Mary A. Girven


1930 - 2019
Mary A. Girven Obituary
Mary Alice (Preston) Girven, 88 of Bloomfield, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on October 17, 1930 in Leesburg, Georgia. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Wash (Tiny) Girven, III (Jacqueline) of Goodwater, AL, Dennis Girven (Gwendolyn) of Hartford, CT; two daughters, Christine Rowe of Bloomfield, CT and Keyla Jones (Jeffrey) of Hartford, CT; 23 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Girven family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
