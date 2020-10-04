Mary Ann (Grondin) Grabowski, age 67, of Marlborough passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Mary was born on November 11, 1952 to Earnest and Mabel (LaBell) Grondin. She was the youngest of five children including Earnest Jr., Rita, Levi and Irene. Mary fell in love with Connecticut artist James "Jim" Grabowski. They wed on August 1, 1981. Jim and Mary made their home in Marlborough, Connecticut. They had one child, Dina Wehren Grabowski Keleher. After years of working a sprinkling of jobs Mary pursued her college education to become a social worker. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Springfield College in 1992 and then went on to earn her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Connecticut in 1996.Mary found gratification in helping others sort through their problems and finding solutions. Most recently, Mary was a Psychotherapist at The Center for Psychological and Family Services Inc Mary fell in love again in 2006 and in 2009 when she became a grandmother to her two grandchildren, James "Jamie" and Eva Keleher. "Mimi" has enriched Jamie and Eva's lives more than words can say. Throughout her life, Mary was able to travel. Her most favorite place of all being Aruba which she was able to visit many times. Mary was a master chef in the kitchen and made so many delicious meals for her family and friends. She loved to dress up her outfits with a scarf, as well as adding on some bright lipstick to match her bubbly personality. Mary found happiness in simple pleasures and made the ordinary extraordinary with her zest for life. She will be forever loved and remembered by her husband Jim Grabowski; daughter Dina and her husband Edward "Ted" Keleher, all of Marlborough; her grandchildren James and Eva, and her extended family. Mary is always up for any adventure, ready to critique the latest painting done by Jim, proudly cheering on Jamie and Eva at one of their many events and always the one Dina turns to for advice, and perhaps most importantly she was always ready to provide support through simply listening or providing one of her magical hugs. She loved her small, close knit family. She is quick witted with a juvenile sense of humor. She is caring, kind-hearted, passionate, creative, and generous. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester, followed by a private chapel service. Those who remember her are asked to celebrate Mary's life in their own way (raising a margarita in her memory would be quite appropriate!) In typical "Mary" style, she would ask that you give to others, so in lieu of flowers, please send your donations to: Marlborough Arts Center 231 North Main Street Marlborough, CT 06447



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store