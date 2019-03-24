Sister Mary A. (Nancy) McNamara of the Sisters of Mercy quietly died on March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Home, West Hartford. Sister was born in East Hartford, of the late George and Josephine (Lenihan) McNamara and lived in Windsor until she entered the Sisters of Mercy after high school graduation on June 27, 1948. She professed her vows on January 2, 1951. Sister earned both B.A. and M.A. degrees from University of St. Joseph, then St. Joseph College and taught in area Catholic schools for 24 years. She spent a sabbatical year of prayer to discern what would become her lasting ministry. At St. Mary Church in Newington she was instrumental in opening a parish house of prayer named Maryhouse. As co- director she grew that program for the next 25 years, assisting parishioners to develop a vibrant personal, family and parish spirituality. Weekly evenings of prayer with inmates at a maximum security prison became a strong element of the Newington Maryhouse ministry. These consistent spiritual initiatives led to the establishment of what is now a permanent part of the Mercy ministry for lay women and men, named Mercy Associates. Today nearly 100 associates, through annual commitment, generously give of themselves to advance the Mercy mission. In addition, Sister Nan made extra time to tutor industrious students at Jubilee House in Hartford. In 2001, a new venture in prayer brought Sister Nan to Hartford to organize and co-direct House of Mercy, a place of prayer and short term housing for women, some displaced or in transition. Her animated and welcoming disposition along with a dry sense of humor easily drew trust and confidence from those she served. In 2014, Sister retired having completed 64 years of selfless Mercy ministry. Sister Nan was predeceased by her parents and only brother Robert. She is survived by her cousin Sister Jean Carroll, RSM who was more sister and best friend, and her grateful Mercy community. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, March 25 at 6:00p.m., St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave. West Hartford preceded by calling hours from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in St Mary Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Sister's memory are asked to consider Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott St. West Hartford, CT 06110. Dillon Baxter Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary