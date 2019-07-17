Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
New Britain, CT
Mary A. Olesky


1964 - 2019
Mary A. Olesky Obituary
Mary Alice Olesky, 54, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 11, 2019. Mary was born on September 1, 1964 in Hartford to the late Edward J. Olesky, Sr. and Beverly (Tennant) Olesky and graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford in 1982. Mary worked in the insurance industry at Hartford Steam Boiler, Industrial Risk Insurers and finally at Joseph A. Krarr & Associates. Mary is survived by her daughter Sarah Adamowich, and a brother, William Olesky, of Newington. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her long-time companion, Paul Adamowich of New Britain and her oldest brother, Edward J. Olesky, Jr. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 – 8pm at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, New Britain. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. For the complete obituary, please visit the funeral home's website at newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019
