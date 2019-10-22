Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St Marianne Cope Parish-St. Catherine Church
6 Windsorville Rd
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Mary A. Rice


1928 - 2019
Mary A. Rice Obituary
Mary A. Rice, 90, of Broad Brook went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18,2019, with her niece Susan by her side. She was predeceased by her husband James J. Rice in 2005. Mary was born on December 8, 1928 in Chicopee, MA, to the late John and Aniela (Klimek) Majewicz. Mary graduated from Chicopee High School in 1946 and worked at Spaulding Corp. in Chicopee, MA, Berkline Corp. in West Springfield, MA and was an Avon Representative for many years. Mary was a faithful communicant of St. Catherine's Church in Broad Brook. She enjoyed Polka music and Polka dancing attending many Polka weekends and festivals, and playing bingo with her friends. Mary is survived by sisters in law Rosemary Rice, Mary Lou Rice, Lois Falkowski and Patricia Pitkat and many nieces and nephews, godchildren and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Lena Kempczynski, Frances Bator, Genevieve Midura, Jane Jakubowski, sister in law Evelyn Majewicz, brother Joseph Majewicz and brothers in law Richard Rice and Donald Rice. Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9-10 at Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner St. East Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 at St Marianne Cope Parish-St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd,Broad Brook, CT. 06016. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Mary's name made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2019
