Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Parish - St. Bernard Church
25 St. Bernard Terrace
Rockville, CT
View Map
Mary A. (Bender) Smith, "Toni", 80, of Coventry died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home. She was born in Shenandoah, PA to the late Anthony and Mary (Whitecavage) Bender. She grew up in Rockville. She was an avid reader and enjoyed decorating, crafts and seeing the latest movies. She also loved to cook for her family. Mary is survived by her children, her son Anthony Smith and his wife Judith of Manchester, her daughter Lisa DeGray of Coventry and Shari McDermott and her husband Steven of Coventry. Her grandchildren; Quinn, Devin, Jessica, Joannah, and Ashley; her great grandchildren, Vincent, Dominick, Kendall, James, Holden and Henry. She was predeceased by her husband Charles V. Smith, Jr. in 2006. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Relatives and friends may join the family from 4 – 7 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Parish - St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
