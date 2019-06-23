Mary Agnes Kivney, 88, of West Hartford, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late James and Winifred (Kavanaugh) Kivney, she was raised in Hartford and made her home in West Hartford for the past 60 years. She was a supervisor in the Tax Department for the State of Connecticut and was a communicant at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She is survived by her nephews and niece. John Kivney and his wife Norma of West Hartford, James Kivney and his wife Laurie of Marlborough, Marline Griffith and her husband Bernie of Stafford; and many grandnephews and a grandniece. She was predeceased by her brothers John and James Kivney. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 26th beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russel Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary