Mary Alice "Maral" Austin Johnson of Tariffville, Connecticut passed away on June 29, 2020 at 88 years of age after a lifetime of being an 'action figure'. Maral was born in Chicago, Illinois and, as a child, moved to Bismarck, North Dakota with her family. She went to schools in Bismarck and in high school excelled in debating, acting, and stenographic work. She graduated from high school in 1949 and entered the University of North Dakota. She was known for her friendliness and influential nature and could talk to literally anyone about anything. With this capability she coordinated a number of international students into a meeting group which all enjoyed. Her stenographic capability enabled her to do work for the engineering groups which brought her into contact with her future husband, Loering, who was studying engineering. When Loering graduated they were married and moved to South Carolina where Loering was employed by E. I.duPont. After several years there, they moved to Connecticut where Loering was employed by Combustion Engineering. Maral became a long time resident of Tariffville who was known for her enthusiasm and charm. She was a devout Christian who embraced the Episcopalian faith and contributed in many ways to the local community. She was a talk show host, a political activist, and was active in civil defense at the beginning of the Cold War. As a talk show host, she spent 19 years as a hostess-producer for SC-TV and developed many shows for the community. During this time they were blessed with four children, Vicki, Maureen, Marc, and Mara, who grew up to have families and children. In time they were joined by their grandchildren, Elizabeth (Clemmons) Black Lance, Sean Clemmons, Freddie Burnett, and Elena Burnett. Maral had a personality that was larger-than-life and a truly soft Irish heart. She was preceded in death by her brother Bill Austin. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, and spouse (of 68 years) Loering, and her beloved sister-in-law Sharon Austin. In keeping with the restrictions of COVID-19, no calling hours or church ceremony will be held. Interment will be in the Simsbury Cemetery, 16 Plank Hill Road with a graveside service on Friday, July 3rd at 12:00 Noon. For those who wish to commemorate Maral, the family recommends a donation to the donor's favorite charity in Maral's name. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Maral's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
