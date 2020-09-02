Mary Alice (Corcoran) Schierberl, of West Hartford, passed away on August 21, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Mary Alice was born on June 1, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is predeceased by her parents, Alice (Conley) Corcoran and Jerome Corcoran and her husband Francis P. Schierberl. Mary Alice graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Margaret Morrison Carnegie College in Pittsburgh In 1948, married in 1949, moved to Hartford, Connecticut and started a family. In 1954, Mary Alice and Frank moved to West Hartford. Mary Alice was an active communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford. Mary Alice and Frank enjoyed summers at their beach house in Rhode Island with family and friends. Mary Alice is survived by her children Francis P. Schierberl, Jr. and his wife Phyllis P. Schmid of King of Prussia, PA, her daughter, Alice A. Schierberl and her husband, Charles Underwood of Portsmouth, NH, her son, Jerome V. Schierberl and his wife, Joann M. Schierberl of West Hartford and her daughter, Mary Jean Schierberl and her husband, William L. Manchuck of West Hartford. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Sonia Beers, Anna Schierberl Scherr, Maia Schierberl, Kathryn Schierberl, Margaret Schierberl, Grace Schierberl, William Manchuck, Jr. and Alexander Manchuck, and by her great grandchildren, Dillon and Tallula Beers, Gus, Eve and Rosemary Merrow and Sage Kidder. Mary Alice is also survived by her sister and brother in law, Jeanne and Edward Finn, her nieces and nephews, Edward, Alice, Mary and Jerome and by her cousin, Frances Harkins. Mary Alice lived a life committed to social justice. She loved her family deeply and in return, was loved. She leaves a lasting legacy of love, family and peace. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



