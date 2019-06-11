Mystic – Mary Alice Standard, age 100, passed away June 2, 2019 at Avalon in StoneRidge after a full life of enjoying family and friends and the beauty of gardens. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James Alden Standard. A resident of StoneRidge for almost 14 years, she was born in Lancaster, Ohio and raised in Columbus. Mary Alice attended Ohio State University where she married fellow student Jim Standard. Upon graduating, they moved to New York City, later Manhasset, Long Island and then settled in West Hartford for 50 years.Mary Alice will be sadly missed by her daughters, Alice Butler of Groton Long Point and Jane Holden of Watertown, MA and their husbands Richard L. Butler and Harold D. Holden. She is also survived by granddaughter Elizabeth B. Thorp and husband Christopher of Stonington, granddaughter Margaret N. Butler of Providence, grandsons Richard A. Butler and his wife Elizabeth of Washington Depot, CT, Andrew D. Holden and his wife Colleen of Cambridge, MA and Evan C. Holden and his wife Diane of Atlanta, GA and great grandchildren Peter and Elias Thorp, Erin and Abigail Butler, Elizabeth, Margot and Cora Holden.While her daughters were still at home, Mary Alice was an active homemaker, proud of her home and gardens. She enjoyed participating at the Congregational Church in West Hartford, her garden club and bridge groups while volunteering at Meals on Wheels and Girl Scouts. Later Mary Alice joined Lord & Taylor as manager of the Home Furnishing Department and then as service manager for the store. At StoneRidge Mary Alice loved participating in the many and varied activities, both on and off "campus," quickly making good friends. She stayed active in her college sorority, Delta Delta Delta, and was happy to find sorority sisters at StoneRidge. She loved both the residents and staff at StoneRidge. She enjoyed gardening both at her own apartment and in the community garden. Upon the death of her husband, Mary Alice felt she might never be happy again, but in fact her 14 years at StoneRidge were full of joy. Her family would like to thank Avalon staff for their wonderful care, and special appreciation goes to her aide Lorette Pierre who made her last year such a happy and comfortable one. A memorial service will be celebrated at StoneRidge on Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, 109 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic, CT 06355 or the Staff Appreciation Fund at StoneRidge, 186 Jerry Browne Road, Mystic, CT 06355. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary