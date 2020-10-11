1/1
Mary Alice Stocklen
Mary Alice Stocklen, 86, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday (October 6, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Hartford, Mary was raised in New Britain, lived in the Bakersfield section of New Hartford until retuning back to New Britain in 1992. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1952, Mary graduated from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing as an RN and later worked at Lord & Taylor in West Hartford for over 20 years until her retirement in 1996. Mary never met an animal she wasn't fond of and her passion for classical music was legendary, a highlight being concerts at Tanglewood. She loved her family and friends and holidays were most treasured. Surviving are two sisters, Jean McQuillan and her husband David of Avon; and Beverly Schreiber, also of Avon; a sister-in-law, Merilyn Stocklen of Biddeford, ME; her beloved nieces Sarah, Jan, Ruth, Amy, Carol, Libby and her nephew Mayo Jr.. Besides her parents Charles J. and Calista (Andrews) Stocklen, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles Stocklen and a brother-in-law, Mayo Schreiber. The family appreciates the aides and health care workers who assisted Mary for many years. A graveside service will be held Thursday 10:30 AM (October 15, 2020) at St. James Cemetery, Grove Street, Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. James Cemetery
October 11, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
