Mary Amos, 83, departed this life on May 4, 2020 she was born on January 28, 1937 in Sumter SC, to the late Nathan and Susan Amos. She leaves to cherish her memory three children Doris (Michael), Julius and Annette; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters; and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Thomas, Rosetta, Louis, Olivia, Abel and Louise. Arrangements entrusted to: Henry L Fuqua Funeral Service in Bloomfield 94 Granby St Bloomfield, CT 06112. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the request of the Family. To leave a message of comfort for the Amos family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.