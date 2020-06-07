Mary Elizabeth Singleton, 85, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. On April 26, 1935, a daughter was born to the Jack and Annie Bell Payne named Mary Elizabeth. She was the fifth of six children. She attended Clark Elementary School and R.B. Hudson High School in Selma, Alabama. She loved studying English and Literature. At the age of nine Mary decided to give her life to Christ. She joined West Trinity Baptist Church and was a faithful member and sang in the Junior Choir. She loved to sing. On April 18, 1950, she met and married Moses Singleton. Four children were born of this union: Wilma Jean, Patricia Diane, Loretta Alveria and Mark Douglas. Moses and Mary moved their family to Hartford, Connecticut. After moving to Hartford, she attended Warburton Community Church for many years. Then in June of 1968, she joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. F. D. Oates. She was involved in many auxiliaries: The Willing Workers, F.D Oates Choir, the Gospel Chorus and Supervisor of the Junior Choir for 16 years. She was member of the church's first mission to provide food to the bereaved families after funerals. She was also one of the first volunteers when the church opened the Soup Kitchen. Mary was a loving wife and mother. She loved to cook. She was known for her sweet potato pies, stuffing, and don't forget the collard greens 2020. Moses Singleton, 90, departed from God's beautiful earth and entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2020. He was born in Millers Ferry, Alabama on October 13, 1929 to the late Menefee Singleton and Rebecca Williams (Carey). Moses married the love of his life, Mary Payne, on April 18, 1950 and were married for 70 years. Moses worked as a farmhand in Alabama and later transitioned to working in a factory at the Royal Typewriter Company in Hartford, CT. Moses spent the end of his career working as a construction crane operator until he retired in 1989. Moses was a devoted husband, loving father and a self-educated jack-of-all trades. His crafts included working on cars, plumbing, woodworking, or any new challenge brought his way. Moses also enjoyed playing pool, cruising in one of his Cadillac's and took immense pride in his lawn and landscaping which was easily the prize of the neighborhood. They leave to cherish their memory a host of relatives and friends. Visitation for the Singleton's will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. A private burial will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and to attend the viewing remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.